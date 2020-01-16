May 22, 1966 January 11, 2020 Joyce Loretta James passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at High Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are being handled by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
James, Joyce Loretta
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.