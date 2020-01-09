January 5, 2020 Hank Michael James, age 32, left this world on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born in Roanoke, Virginia. Hank loved football since his youth and played high school football, gaining the nickname "Hank the Tank". He was an avid musician, but his true passion was being a loving father to his son, Jesse. Hank is survived by his son, Jesse Ryan James; mother, Jane Saunders James; father, Jesse Eugene James; sister, Randi James (Ryan Spencer); sister, Haley James; mother of Hank's son, Jani Saunders Wade; special friend, Erica Toney; and several nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and one nephew. A celebration of Hank's life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Exalted Ministries, 5319 Williamson Road, Roanoke; with a family visitation there from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Go rest high on that mountain sweet Hank. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.
James, Hank Michael
