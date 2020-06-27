June 24, 2020 Myra Louise Jager, 70, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Emma Lou Heusinkveld. Myra enjoyed hiking, reading, driving the Blue Ridge Parkway and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, nana and aunt. Myra taught ESL in Roanoke City Schools for 20 years. Surviving are her husband, Pieter; four children; six grandchildren; and two sisters. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Natural Resources Defense Council, P.O. Box 1830, Merrifield, VA, 22116-8030. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com. Myra's gentle strength and kindness gracefully carried her through life's challenges.

