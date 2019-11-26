JACOBSON John F. November 24, 2019 John F. Jacobson, 62, of Salem, Va., passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was born in Park Ridge, Ill., a son of the late Nils and Frances Jacobson and had been an area resident since 1981. He was employed as a warehouse supervisor with Valley Tile Distributors for over 37 years, retiring in 2018. He served as a youth sports coach, enjoyed playing golf, loved the Chicago Cubs and had a passion for animals. He is survived by two sons, Taylor and Lee Jacobson; two grandchildren, Townsend Paul and Aiden Nils Jacobson; his former spouse, Mary Dodd Jacobson, and his brother and sister, Steve and Lisanne. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnnoakey.com.

