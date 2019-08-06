August 3, 2019 Otto H. Jacobi III, 75, passed away on August 3, 2019 in his home in Troutville, Va. while surrounded by beloved family and friends. His passing marked the end of an 18-month battle with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Committal service with full military honors provided by the United States Navy honor guard will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, Virginia 24084 with the Rev. Fr. Willis Logan officiating. The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Otto's life immediately following at Ballast Point, 555 International Parkway, Daleville, Virginia 24083. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24018. Online condolences may be made to Otto's family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.
