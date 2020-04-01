October 6, 1966 March 25, 2020 Yvette Marcel Law Jackson, 53, of Roanoke, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. A viewing will be held from 1 until 7 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

