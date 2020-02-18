JACKSON Ursula Elaine Craney Franklin October 6, 1937 February 13, 2020 Ursula Elaine Craney Franklin Jackson died on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings; and first husband, Whitney Franklin. Elaine was born in Lexington, Va. on October 6, 1937. She resided in Glasgow, Va. before moving to Roanoke in 1992. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in July 1973. She loved her time in the ministry, and attended pioneer school three times. She loved to travel, and shop, and never met a stranger. She is survived by her husband, Vernell Jackson; her children, Cynthia Logan (Lawrence) of Roanoke, Va., Dennis Franklin (Judith) of Upper Marlboro, Md., Deborah Hubbard Nowlin (James) of Concord, Va., and Sharon Elaine Franklin of Roanoke, Va.; 14 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Lorraine Franklin (Carol); and a host of nieces; nephews; and friends. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Kingdom Hall, 3626 Cove Rd. There will be a visitation with family from 1 until 2 p.m. with service to follow. Arrangemnts by Serenity Funeral Home.
