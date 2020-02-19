JACKSON Ursula Elaine Craney Franklin February 13, 2020 Ursula Elaine Craney Franklin Jackson, of Roanoke, Va., died on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Memorial service 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Kingdom Hall, 3626 Cove Rd. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home.

