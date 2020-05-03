January 19, 1957 April 30, 2020 Payton Ernest Jackson, 63, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born on January 19, 1957, to Vernell Jackson and the late Alice Chapman Jackson, he was also preceded in death by his stepfather-in-law, Jake Rucker. Payton was a member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church. He loved to help others and was a "jack of all trades". Payton was an excellent cook, enjoyed doing yard work, working on mechanical projects, and making people laugh. In addition to his father, Payton is survived by his wife, Pamela Jackson; daughter, Shonda Baptist (Lorenzo), grandchildren, Antasia, Jaela and Ralph; sister, Phyllis J. Parker (Bruce); niece, Monica S. Parker; mother-in-law Nannie Rucker; sisters-in-law, Gail Rucker, Toni Rucker and Tonja Rucker; and a host of cousins, friends and neighbors that all miss him dearly. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Chapel Bedford, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Payton Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.