JACKSON Nancy Poole June 11, 1938 August 6, 2019 Nancy Poole Jackson, 81, of Wythe County, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in the company of her daughter, following a brief but fierce battle with multiple myeloma. Mrs. Jackson was born the fifth child and first daughter of Charles Roy and Margaret Welborn Poole on June 11, 1938. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward A. Jackson, two brothers, Charles Roy Poole II and John Welborn ("JW") Poole, and her dear mother-in-law, Mary Clyde Jackson. Mrs. Jackson is survived by her daughter, Julia Jackson King; Sister, Wynant P. Harmon; Brothers and Sisters-in-law, J. Dwight Poole, Samuel R. Poole, Gary M. Poole and Mary Joe, Mark D. Poole and Sue, all of Wythe County; Kathy M. Harris of Lexington, KY, Dina I. Poole of Burlington, Iowa, and Gertrude "Trudy" Jackson of Christiansburg, Va. Numerous very dear nieces and nephews also survive. Mrs. Jackson was a graduate of George Wythe High School and Radford College. She was a lifelong educator, beginning her teaching career in 1959 as a Home Economics teacher at the then Jackson Memorial High School. She moved to the newly opened Fort Chiswell High School in its inaugural academic year of 1960-61 and continued teaching there until 1991. In 1991, she accepted the position of Assistant Principal at FCHS, a position she held until 1995. At that time, she became Principal of Austinville Elementary and Jackson Memorial Elementary, bringing her educational career full circle to the location where it began. She was appointed Principal of Fort Chiswell High School in 1997, a position she held until her retirement in 2002. Mrs. Jackson's greatest reward and professional life's work was the education and nurturing of "her" students from "her" part of the county. She remembered each one well, and if she couldn't remember their first names, she could always connect them to a family and a place in the county where they came from. She believed education was about the student and that any student could be taught any content, if it was explained to them on their level. In July 1961, Mrs. Jackson married her love and life partner, Eddie, and went to live with him on the Jackson homeplace farm. Together they farmed in the evenings after work until his death in 2008. Mrs. Jackson served as "farm hand" carrying jugs of ice water to the hayfield or holding the light for late night fence mending. She also served as "electrician's helper" pulling wire as Eddie wired their long-awaited new home. They were devoted to one another and now are together again gently teasing each other about who is older. Mrs. Jackson was very active in her church homes, serving as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and long-time pianist. She loved the Lord and had a deep abiding faith that sustained her through the trials of her life. Visitation for Nancy P. Jackson will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Fort Chiswell High School Auditorium from 5 until 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Chapel of the Barnett Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va. Interment will follow the service at the West End Cemetery. Visitors may call at any time at the home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society, The Physical Therapist Assistant Scholarship at Wytheville Community College in care of the WCC Educational Foundation. Or to the charity of your choice.
