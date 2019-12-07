JACKSON Lloyd Bailey December 5, 2019 Lloyd Bailey (Peanut) Jackson, 85, of Bozoo, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at his home. Lloyd worked as an operator and unit supervisor for Appalachian Power for over 40 years in Glen Lyn, VA. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home Chapel in Peterstown, WV, with Barry Harper officiating. Burial will follow at Peterstown Cemetery in Rich Creek, VA. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until time of services on Sunday at the funeral home. Benny Skelton, Terry Wills, Steve Jackson, Troy Jackson, Glenn Gardner, Gary Thompson, and Travis Jackson will serve as pallbearers, and Andy Wills will serve as honorary pallbearer. Online guestbook can be signed or condolences may be sent to the family at www.broyles-shrewsbury.com. Arrangements by Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, Peterstown, WV.

