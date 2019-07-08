JACKSON, Laura Hagerman July 6, 2019 Laura Hagerman Jackson, 69, of Salem, Va., went home to be with the Lord Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was preceded by her parents, Alden and Willie Mae Wimmer Hagerman, brother, Harold Hagerman, and a granddaughter, Kayla Bailey. Laura was a devout Christian. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at the early age of 16. She was employed for many years at Friendship Manor and later served as a Foster Mother to many. In addition to being a devoted caregiver, she loved to travel. She and Jerry were blessed to have traveled to many beautiful places. Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Jerry Jackson; children, Tammy Jackson, Tracy Kelley, David Jackson and (Tamarah Alexander and her children, Tyler, Madelyn and Brooklyn) and Paul Jackson (Beth); grandchildren, James Davis, Kelsi Dickmann, Kiera Ingram, Brooke Jackson, Miranda Kelley, Nicholas Kelley, and Taylor Jackson; sisters, Helen Green, Ola Gay Mullins, Juanita Green, Esther Farris, Lillian Sink, and Melissa Garst; brothers, Willis and John Hagerman; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road by the Rev. John Ferguson. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707.

Tags

Locations

(1) entry

Pacman

So sorry to hear this , she will be with God now, and will suffer no more, prayers for the family.

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.