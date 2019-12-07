JACKSON Eileen Alice Frost December 4, 2019 Eileen Alice Frost Jackson, 90, of Pulaski, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Funeral service will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. A private interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday at the funeral home from 2 until 3 p.m. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

