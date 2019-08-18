August 16, 2019 Carole Weeks Jackson, 82, of Botetourt County, Va., died on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Jay Jackson; and her son, Jeffrey Jay Jackson. There are no survivors. There will be no visitation or formal services. Her ashes will be scattered at a later date.

