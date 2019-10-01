ISENHOUR William Apperson June 20, 1942 September 29, 2019 Dr. William Apperson Isenhour passed away quietly at home while surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Noel Lee Isenhour; mother, Fannie Louise Apperson Isenhour Hall; and stepfather, Robert Hall. He is survived by his loving wife Andi, devoted daughters, Jennifer Isenhour Rhue (Chris) and Cindy "Lou" Isenhour Nance (Greg); and cherished stepson, Joshua Clay Goldsmith; his adored grandchildren, Brady William Alls, Carter Wilson Alls and Vivienne Grace Rhue; his talented brother, Jack Isenhour (Dana Moore) and namesake nephew, William Clayton Isenhour. Born in Charlottesville, Va., he grew up in Kingston, Tenn. and was a graduate of Carson Newman University where he played football and studied to go on to medical school at the University of Tennessee. After obtaining his Medical Degree he completed a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Medical College of Virginia (VCU). In December 1973 he moved to Blacksburg, Va. and joined the medical staff of Montgomery Regional Hospital and Montgomery Obstetrics and Gynecology. In addition to delivering thousands of babies in the New River Valley, he was a social butterfly who loved medicine and his patients, cars, travel, good food, libations, family and friends. In particular, he loved his adoring fur Baby! Following retirement from medicine after 35 years, he enjoyed a second career in real estate. A long standing member of Blacksburg Baptist Church, he was a man of great faith. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Blacksburg Baptist Church, officiated by Tommy McDearis. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring his memory with a donation to Sojourn Center for Hospice Care (a future inpatient hospice house for the New River Valley), PO 295, Blacksburg, Va. 24063 or Blacksburg Baptist Church, 550 N Main Street, Blacksburg Va. 24060.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.