March 13, 2020 Kay Grosart Isbell, 88, from Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left for the family at oakeys.com.

