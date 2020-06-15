June 13, 2020 Richard Woody "Dick" Ingram, 85, of Vinton, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Vinton Baptist Church. Please visit www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com. 540-343-4986

