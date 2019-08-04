INGRAM Rebecca Leftwich June 29, 1925 August 1, 2019 Rebecca (Becky) Leftwich Ingram, 94, passed away on August 1, 2019, in Johnson City, Tenn. She was born in Roanoke, Va., to Agnes and James Leftwich. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond E. Ingram. Survivors include her son, Russell (Duke) Ingram and wife Maggie; and two grandchildren, Russell Ingram and wife, Anna, and Rachel Ingram. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, Jonesborough, TN. Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke, VA. Arrangements for the Ingram family are in the care of Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, Jonesborough, TN. 423-753-3821.

