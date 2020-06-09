January 14, 1932 June 7, 2020 Elvin E. Ingram, 88, of Floyd, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Elvin was born to George J. and Doris Thomas Ingram on January 14, 1932. He served in the United States Army for two years from 1952 to 1954 and then worked with his daddy and mother on the farm and business they owned together. He was a member of the Stonewall Church of the Brethren. He was on the CTC Board of Directors and had an Honorary State Farmer Degree. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ruth Ingram; sons and daughters-in-law, David W. Ingram Sr. and Teresa, and Robert L. Ingram and Amy; grandchildren, David W. Ingram Jr. and Brandi, Kassie Landes and Tyler, and Jordan Levi Ingram; five great-grandchildren, Rafe Joseph, Limary Ann, and Tripp Lane Ingram, Lillian Grayce Belcher, and Theodore Trent Landes; in-laws, Paul Vest, Charles and Loretta Vest, James and Katie Vest, Dorothy V. Janney, Marie and Bill Thomas, and Penny Vest; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held in the Jacksonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Stonewall Church, Building Fund, c/o Marie V. Thomas, 536 Poor Farm Road SE, Floyd, VA 24091. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Skyline Nursing Home for their care that was given. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.