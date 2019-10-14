INGRAM Algeria Thomas September 6, 1920 October 13, 2019 Algeria Thomas Ingram, 99, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was a resident of King's Grant Retirement Community for 10 years; however, most of her life was lived in the community of Henry, Virginia. Mrs. Ingram was born in Franklin County on September 6, 1920, a daughter of the late Joel E. and Lonnie Rakes Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Thomas Beverely Ingram. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Corinna T. Walker, H. Cleo Thomas, Odessa Rountree, Garth Thomas, and Lucille Thomas. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Melanie Ingram of Henry; granddaughter and husband, Katie and Brian Carter of Boones Mill; great-granddaughter, Natalie R. Carter; sisters-in-law, Bernell Ingram of Henry and Betty Thomas of Radford; brother-in-law, Dr. Rhett Walker of Alabama; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, John Clifford Simms Jr. of Henry. For forty years, Mrs. Ingram assisted her husband in the operation of Beverely Ingram Grocery and Gas in Henry. Her fried apple pies and chocolate cakes were quickly devoured at church gatherings and family reunions. Prior to her move to King's Grant, she was an active member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. The family extends sincere appreciation to the residents and staff of King's Grant for their friendship, thoughtfulness, and loving care provided through the years. Also, an extra special thank you to Linda Green, caregiver, for her love, support and encouragement. The family will receive friends at Flora Funeral Service in Rocky Mount from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019. At 2 p.m., following visitation, her funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Terry Covey. Interment will follow in Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Henry, VA. Flowers are appreciated, or memorial donations may be made to the Henry Volunteer Fire Department, 5241 Henry Road, Henry, VA 24102.
