February 4, 1934 March 1, 2020 Franklin Floyd Hyre Jr., 86, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family following a long illness. Born on February 4, 1934, in Dunbar, W.Va., he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Frances Mathews Hyre; parents, Franklin Floyd Hyre Sr. and Frances Lewis Hyre; brother, Lynn Lewis Hyre; and sister-in-law, Helen Hall Ball. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Josephine Hall Hyre; sons, Franklin Floyd Hyre III (Susan) and Douglas Hall Hyre (Dyron); and grandchildren, Franklin F. Hyre IV of Washington, D.C., John D. Hyre of Atlanta, Ga., and Meredith R. Hyre, Davis H. Hyre and Mathews S. Hyre, all of Alexandria, Va. Mr. Hyre attended Virginia Tech and Morris Harvey College (now the University of Charleston) before beginning a job in 1958 with Jefferds Corporation, based in St. Albans, W.Va., for whom he worked for 40 years before retiring. He was transferred by Jefferds to Roanoke in 1961, completing his career as Vice President and General Manager of its affiliate there, Homestead Materials Handling Corporation, and remaining a member of Jefferd's Board of Directors until his death. He was a longtime member of both South Roanoke United Methodist Church and Roanoke Country Club, a founding board member of the Roanoke Ronald McDonald House, and volunteer photographer for the Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament. Mr. Hyre was also an avid outdoorsman, particularly enjoying hunting, fishing and playing golf with his multitude of friends, as well as cheering in person for the Redskins and Nationals, and traveling extensively with his wife. A visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel – Downtown. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at South Roanoke United Methodist Church with a reception to follow. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
