HYPES Lois Eloise August 17, 1926 April 7, 2020 Lois Eloise Hypes, 93, of Roanoke, Virginia died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 2:10 p.m. She was preceded in death by her parents, Layman and Sallie Hypes, and her brother, Lewis C. Hypes. She is survived by her sister, Frances H. Rhodes; her niece, Sally Rhodes Ahner; her nephews, Harry Spencer and Clifton Edward Rhodes and their wives and children; and her great-grandniece. Kaia Lynn Rhodes. Lois attended Locust Grove United Methodist faithfully. The family will have a private graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg, Virginia. A memorial service will be held when the virus threat subsides. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois HYPES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.