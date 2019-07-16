July 11, 2019 Joel Craig Hypes, 61, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Funeral Services will be conducted at noon on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Burial will follow at a later date in Hampton, Va. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

