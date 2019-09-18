September 30, 1929 September 14, 2019 Lois Caldwell Hylton, 89, of Roanoke, Va., died on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born on September 30, 1929, to Charles Ray and Ethel Madge Caldwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Elmer Hylton; and her brother Charles Ray Caldwell Jr. and his wife, Della Caldwell. Lois was retired from Singer Furniture Company. She was a long-time member of First Church of the Brethren where she served faithfully. She will be sadly missed by her family as she was a loving mother and grandmother. Lois is survived by her daughter, Brenda Keffer (Roger); son, Charles Douglas Hylton (Freda); grandchildren, Jennifer Paterson (Glenn), Alan Thomas (India), Jason Keffer, and Daryl Reynolds (Bruce); eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister-in-law, Mildred Stone; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with Pastor Dava Hensley officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Church of the Brethren, Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

