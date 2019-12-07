HYLTON Helen Burnett December 5, 2019 Helen Burnett Hylton, 96 of Willis, a great mother and one tough little lady departed this life and flew away with the Angels to her heavenly home Thursday, December 5, 2019. Mrs. Hylton attended Parkway Church of the Brethren for the past 60 years where she was a song leader. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Irva Burnett and Eliza Nester Burnett; husband, George B. Hylton; sister, Gladys B. Conner; brother, William Laythan Burnett; and an infant sister. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Daniel Hamm; first cousin and one time foster sister, Vivian B. Alderman; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Iva Jane Hubbard. Special thanks to her Carilion Clinic Hospice – NRV care givers, Debbie and Rebekah who helped make her last 6 months comfortable and enjoyable. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Battle officiating. The interment will follow at the Burnett Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Maberry Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
