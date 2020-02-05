April 18, 1972 January 10, 2020 In the early morning of Friday, January 10, 2020, Thai "Guna" Huynh passed on with his wife by his side. Those remaining to carry on his love and joyous spirit are his devoted wife and soulmate of 17 years, Joli Michelle Wade Huynh; his parents Truc and Nhuy Huynh; his brother and sister-in-law, Visva and Stephanie Huynh; his adoring aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephew; his loving in-laws; and his cherished friends. Thai was born on April 18, 1972 in Vietnam, and came to the United States as a toddler. He spent several years in the New River Valley before his family moved to San Diego, California where he grew up. He returned to Virginia to attend college and it was there he met Joli in chemistry class. After finishing college, Thai began his career as a chef at Kabuki Japanese Steakhouse where he worked for 14 years. In 2012, he continued bringing food and fellowship to the community as the head chef at Origami at Virginia Tech. Thai lived a full life pursuing his many passions including snowboarding, paintball, firearms and tactical training, reptiles and fish, and restoring vintage cars. You may have even been lucky enough to see him cruising around in his VW Bug or his jacked-up Chevy truck. Thai will be remembered for his practical jokes, always having a smile on his face, and for bringing humor and joy to the lives of everyone who knew him. He had a special way of making you feel like family. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Great Road on Main (100 W Main Street, Christiansburg, Va.) We welcome friends and family to celebrate Thai through love and laughter just as he lived his life. Please join us at any time from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you can honor Thai by making a donation to Hospice of the Piedmont https://www.hopva.org/donate-online-now/ or by contributing to your favorite charity on his behalf.
