February 22, 1957 January 4, 2020 Ricky Gale Hutchison, 62, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Rick was a man who was known for his love and compassion for all people. He always made it a point to talk to people he met and had a genuine interest in their life stories. During his life, he spent his free time enjoying the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and would often take camping trips with his family and dear friends. When it came to music, he loved good old bluegrass. He was a member of the "Hanging Rock Ramblers" and during their time together produced a hit album. Known for his strong work ethic, he was a dedicated employee of Yokohama Tire Company for many years and retired at the age of 50. His love and compassion for all people was one of the many wonderful qualities he possessed, however, the one that has shined through the brightest no matter the tribulation, was his faith. He was a devout Christian man, who lived his life with purpose. As he battled with pancreatic cancer, he said he wanted his illness to be a light unto someone's path and that would lead them to Christ. Rick, "Poppy", you are loved more than words can describe, and you will be deeply missed by not only your family but as well as many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Frances Hutchison; father-in-law, James Harrison Sr.; as well as his children born sleeping, Amy Nicole and Phillip Matthew Hutchison. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 43 years, Sue Hutchison; daughter, Mandy Hartman (Jason); grandchildren, Kate and Noah Hartman; as well as his very dear friends, Jack and Jane Taylor. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel. Bro. Burt Franks will be officiating. He will be laid to rest at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Lindsey Bierley of Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for her sincere support and compassion. Charitable donations in Rick's name can be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, (NPCF) P.O. Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at www.johnmoakey.com.
Hutchison, Ricky Gale
To plant a tree in memory of Ricky Hutchison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.