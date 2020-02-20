Hutchison Noah Robert May 22, 1943 February 18, 2020 Noah Robert Hutchison, 76, of Salem, Va., was escorted by angels to be with Jesus, his savior, just after sunset on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Noah was born on May 22, 1943, in Waycross, Ga. He joined the US Air Force in 1963 at the age of 20. Following his military retirement, he worked in 911 radio communications both privately and publicly as he was very passionate about public safety. He was of the Baptist faith and loved all of God's creation, particularly the mountains and the sky, and would often take pictures of nature and especially butterflies. He also loved our country and traveling to see it. Enjoying music and visits with his family were two of his favorite pastimes. His surviving family includes his loving wife of 15 years, Charlotte Wiseman All Hutchison; daughters, Lisa Marodis (Michael) of Biloxi, Miss., Janice Bentley (Dave) of Concord, N.C., Angela Hutchison of Lake Wales, Fla., and Jonnie Harvey (Todd) of Kannapolis, N.C.; stepchildren, Melissa All Bradsher (Mike) of Jefferson, Ga. and Todd C. All (Teresa) of Salem, Va.; sister, Deloris Yarbrough (Bill) of Waycross, Ga.; and many grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, and great-grandchildren who he loved with all his heart. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the funeral home's chapel with Rev. Roy Kanode officiating. Interment with military funeral honors will immediately follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in Noah's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
