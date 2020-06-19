June 10, 2020 Lynwood "Wood" Dewayne Hutchinson of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Fair View Cemetery, 3300 Melrose Ave NW, Roanoke. Entrusted to Valley Funeral Home.

