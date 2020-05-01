April 29, 2020 Savanna Lee Hutchens, 26, of Buchanan, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Clyde Floyd; great-grandparents, William and Janie Ramsey, Walter and Edith Hutchens; uncle, John Floyd; and stepgrandfather, Jerry Bradshaw. She graduated from JRHS in 2012 and attended Virginia Western. She had worked in the family business of SanMarCo for the past eight years. Left to cherish her memory is her beloved baby boy, Jonothon "Jon Jon" Michael Clarence Hutchens; mother, Melissa Hutchens (Daniel) Barger; father and stepmother, Russell and Cynthia Floyd; grandparents, Ernie and Sandy Hutchens; Kathleen Floyd; uncle and aunt, Diron and Michelle Hutchens; aunts, Loretta Ham, Judy and Jay Dell, Shelia and Mark Braford, Stephanie and Larry Falls; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; especially life long friends, Mandy Adams, Taylor Carter, Courtney Moore and so many more. Savanna loved the outdoors, coon hunting, camping, floating, music, and playing the guitar. She didn't miss a chance to attend a festival or concert. She enjoyed going to Disney World and going on cruises. She adored being around her family and friends. She loved life but most importantly she loved Jon Jon and he liked to hear her play the guitar. Flowers are beautiful, however the family wishes contributions be made to a substance abuse organization such as The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH.gov) Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com

