November 27, 2019 JoAnne Wright Hutchens,82, of Vinton, Va., passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Myrtle Wright and her brother, DeBroise Wright. JoAnne is survived by her children, Kandy (Calvin) Meador, Bobbie (Ted) Sorrells, Laurie (Ricky) Martin; and grandchildren, Mason, Nicole and Camie; and her amazing furry friend, Sammy. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to Stewartsville – Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department #13, 7797 Jordantown Road, Vinton, VA 24179. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

