December 20, 2019 Georgina B. Hutchens, ENA, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Glade Creek Lutheran Church in Blue Ridge, Va. on Sunday, January 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com
Hutchens, Georgina B.
