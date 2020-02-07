February 5, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mary Estherlene "Esther" Thomas Hussell, 81, of Roanoke, Va., on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, after fighting Dementia for the past several years. Born in Floyd, Va., Esther was the only child of Archie Edison Thomas and Glenna Neola Moran Thomas. The family moved to Roanoke when Esther was a child, and she graduated from Jefferson High School, Class of 1956. While on her high school graduation trip to Norfolk, Va., she met a handsome young Navy man, Donald Hussell, on Ocean View Beach. They were married in 1957 and moved to Roanoke in 1958 after Don's discharge from the United States Navy - and were happily married for 49 ½ years before his sudden passing in 2006. Esther was predeceased by her parents and her husband, and is survived by two sons, Steven Hussell and his wife, Sandi, of Hampton, and Gary Hussell and his wife, Paula, of Vinton. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Nate Hussell and his wife, Rachel Sexton, and twin great-granddaughters, Rosemary and Freya Hussell, all of Fairfax, John Watson of Chicago, Lanie Watson of Hampton, Ashleigh Puckett and her husband, Kyle, Jessica Hussell, Danielle Hussell, all of Vinton, and Sarah Lopez and her husband, Felix, of Lynchburg. In addition, she is also survived by a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. Esther always made the family the center of her world. She was a full-time homemaker and raised her boys in an "Ozzie and Harriet" environment. Along with Don, she instilled in both a deep sense of faith, integrity, and hard work. When the grandchildren came, she took special delight in passing along her own "Grandma" wisdom. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff at South Roanoke Nursing Home and previously, The Hermitage in Roanoke, for their kindness, care and compassion during Esther's final years. Please come and visit with the family from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy to be in the form of contributions to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Breaking
HUSSELL, Mary Estherlene Thomas
To plant a tree in memory of Mary HUSSELL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.