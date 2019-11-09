November 7, 2019 Jacqueline Jones Husa, 89, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with Her Lord on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Surviving are sons, James Hollingsworth and wife, April, and Jeff Prillaman; and granddaughters, Allison and Kayla. The family would like to give a special thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Myers. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow in Fair View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

