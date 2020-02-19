February 17, 2020 Thelma Ilene Farrell Hurt, 100, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

