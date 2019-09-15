HURT Mary Lee September 23, 1931 September 13, 2019 Mary Lee Hurt, 87, of Wirtz, Va., passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was born September 23, 1931, a daughter of the late Thomas Franklin and Elsie Lee Minnix Bousman. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Otha Stephen Hurt. Mary Lee was a lifetime member of Halesford Baptist Church. She worked for the Soil Conservation Service for many years and retired from Social Services of Franklin County. Surviving are her two sons, David (Lori) and Kenny (Debbie Spradlin "Wonder Woman" ); brother, Tommy Bousman (Ruth); special friend, Brenda; a number of nieces; nephews; and many special friends. Funeral services will be conducted at Halesford Baptist Church, 2 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 with Pastor Melvin Harris and Pastor Jerry Naff officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount/ Smith Mountain Lake.
In memory
Obituaries in the news
