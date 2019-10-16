HURT Ethel Adams November 22, 1915 October 12, 2019 Mrs. Ethel Adams Hurt, 103, formerly of Hyattsville, Md., passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She and her daughter had just recently relocated to South Carolina to be with her granddaughter and great-grandchildren. Born in Roanoke, Va., she was a daughter of the late Ellis Adams and Bessie Abshire Adams. She was the wife of the late Travis C. Hurt. Mrs. Hurt was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Marlene Joy Spicer, Gloria Majors (W.H. "Dub"); grandchildren, Marcey Edwards (John), Michelle Majors-Janota (John), Renee Majors (Ben Lay); great-grandchildren, Zack Edwards, April Edwards, Jacob Janota, Morgan Janota, Clayton Janota, Rebecca Overby, Ryan Lay; great-great-grandson, Locke Edwards and one great-great-grandson, Graydon Edwards "on-the-way." She is also survived by two sisters, Bessie Bell and Jeanetta Badgley. Mrs. Hurt was preceded in death by her brothers, Woodrow Adams, Wilbur Adams, Russell Adams, Col. Edward "Ace" Adams (USA, Ret.), Robert Adams; sisters, Nellie Dyson and Helen Adams. A private graveside service will be held in Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, Md. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.

