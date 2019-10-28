HURT Calvin Raymond June 21, 1945 October 26, 2019 Calvin Raymond Hurt, 74, of Glade Hill, Va., went to be with the lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Calvin was born June 21, 1945 in Bedford, Va. to the late Winfred and Ethel Hurt. He was also preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Rodney Cundiff and Oney Hurt; and father-in-law, Grover Hall. Calvin owned his own excavating business for over 40 years and was the happiest when he was on a bulldozer. He was a loving husband and step-father. He leaves behind his loving wife Fay; step-children, Carrie Prillaman (Gregory), Sharon Tuttle, and Gary Lynch; step-grandchildren, Zachary Prillaman, Chelsea Prillaman (Deondrae), Nicholas Tuttle (McKenzie Andrews), and Noah Tuttle; great-grandchildren, Ariston, Malikia, and Kallista; sister, Maxine Thelan of Ocean Springs, MS; his loving mother-in-law, Lorene Hall; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bonnie Cundiff, Mary Ann Smith (Watson), Patsy Houston (Larry), Roxie Hurt, Jean Powell (Mike Thompson), Teresa Thompson (Benny), Joan Reece (Ricky), Cindy Matherly (Jackie Cooper), Timmy Hall (Sheila), Jeffrey Hall (Tammy), Steve Hall (Debbie); and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Flora Funeral Chapel with the Rev Michael Stump and Kevin Hurt officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department (P.O. Box 14, Glade Hill, Va. 24092) or Doe Run Christian Church (c/o Bonnie Turner, 648 Wash Board Road, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151). Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

