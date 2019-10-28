HURT Calvin Raymond June 21, 1945 October 26, 2019 Calvin Raymond Hurt, 74, of Glade Hill, Va., went to be with the lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Calvin was born June 21, 1945 in Bedford, Va. to the late Winfred and Ethel Hurt. He was also preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Rodney Cundiff and Oney Hurt; and father-in-law, Grover Hall. Calvin owned his own excavating business for over 40 years and was the happiest when he was on a bulldozer. He was a loving husband and step-father. He leaves behind his loving wife Fay; step-children, Carrie Prillaman (Gregory), Sharon Tuttle, and Gary Lynch; step-grandchildren, Zachary Prillaman, Chelsea Prillaman (Deondrae), Nicholas Tuttle (McKenzie Andrews), and Noah Tuttle; great-grandchildren, Ariston, Malikia, and Kallista; sister, Maxine Thelan of Ocean Springs, MS; his loving mother-in-law, Lorene Hall; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bonnie Cundiff, Mary Ann Smith (Watson), Patsy Houston (Larry), Roxie Hurt, Jean Powell (Mike Thompson), Teresa Thompson (Benny), Joan Reece (Ricky), Cindy Matherly (Jackie Cooper), Timmy Hall (Sheila), Jeffrey Hall (Tammy), Steve Hall (Debbie); and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Flora Funeral Chapel with the Rev Michael Stump and Kevin Hurt officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department (P.O. Box 14, Glade Hill, Va. 24092) or Doe Run Christian Church (c/o Bonnie Turner, 648 Wash Board Road, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151). Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
2 injured in Roanoke shootings, police say
-
Most employees of Dublin Volvo plant part of temporary layoff
-
'I didn’t want it to end': Calling historic OT game like winning lottery for FOX Sports’s James Bates
-
Roanoke County night vision factory lands major order, changes hands
-
Roanoke neighborhood remembers James Tarpley, the 'Angel of Grandin Road'
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.