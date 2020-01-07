January 3, 2020 Brenda Alice Faye Spurlock Hurt, 80, of Roanoke, departed this life peacefully at home on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James B. Spurlock Sr. and Alice P. Spurlock; sister, Clara Ann Spurlock; and brother, James B. Spurlock Jr. (Nancy). Left to treasure her memory are her husband of 60 years, Roger L. Hurt Sr.; son, Roger L. Hurt Jr. (Laurie); son, James M. Hurt; son, Michael J. Hurt; daughter, Lisa H. Weber (Tony); grandson, Anthony A. Hurt; great-granddaughter, Semiria A. Hurt; sister, Janet Duckett (James R.); brother, Edward L. Spurlock (Betty); nieces, nephews and cousins; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Serenity Funeral Home. The family will receive family and friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1810 Grayson Ave NW, Roanoke, VA 24017. Reverend Cedric Malone, officiating. Interment at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
Hurt, Brenda S.
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Hurt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.