January 18, 2020 James Robert Hurley, 72, of Chesapeake, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born in Roanoke, Virginia, the third of three children to the late Ernest Eugene and Vivian "Pearl" Woods Hurley. He retired from both the Federal Aviation Administration and the United States Navy. His tours of duty include the U.S.S. Saratoga, and the U.S.S. Iwo Jima. He was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Boyce Hurley. Survivors include his wife, Iryna; children, Deborah Hurley Bell (Brandon) of Roanoke, Carrie Lucas Owen (Michael) of Chesapeake, Heather Hurley O'Brien (Eric) of Sandy Hook, Brandon Hurley and Andrew Hurley (Jennifer), both of Wake Forest, North Carolina; and stepson, Igor Volodin of Ukraine. Also surviving include his sister, Judy Hurley Garrett (Danny) of Hardy; one very special nephew, Kerry M. Hurley (Cynthia) of Roanoke; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of life will be conducted at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Hurley, James Robert
Service information
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Jan 25
Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel
Chesapeake, VA 23322
