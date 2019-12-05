HURD Phyllis Elayne Shrewsbury November 25, 2019 Phyllis Elayne Shrewsbury Hurd, 90, of Columbia, S.C., formerly of Welch and Blacksburg Va., passed away peacefully November 25, 2019, in Columbia S.C. Visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Memorial Funeral Directory at 654 Athens Road in Princeton, West Virginia. A funeral service at the same location will follow on Saturday, December 7, 2109 at 11 a.m. with burial at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton. Phyllis Hurd was predeceased by her parents, Riley Martin and Lois Rock Shrewsbury; and brother, Paul Shrewsbury. In 1954, she married John Franklin Hurd, with whom she spent a loving 41 years until his death in 1995. Phyllis leaves behind a son, John Martin Hurd (Lauri) of Wake Forest, North Carolina; and daughter, Ann Kathryn Hurd Pauley of Columbia, South Carolina. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Ann Hurd Wilson (Jim) of Richmond, Virginia; grandson, John Hurd of Wake Forest, North Carolina; granddaughter, Jennifer LaSovage (Jacob) of Columbia, South Carolina; and great-grandson, Brayden LaSovage of Columbia, South Carolina. She has two nephews, Riley Martin Shrewsbury of Roanoke, Virginia and James Wilson of Dallas, Texas; and a niece, Jane Wilson Hiser, of Richmond, Virginia. Phyllis graduated from Welch High School, then completed her undergraduate degree at Concord College in Athens, West Virginia. She taught school at Welch High School for 30 years. Phyllis was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Welch, Blacksburg Baptist Church and North Trenholm Baptist Church. She was a wonderful, daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her loving presence will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Society, church or library of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The Hurd family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.
