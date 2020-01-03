Huray Ashley Sadler July 8, 1981 January 1, 2020 Ashley Sadler Huray, 38, of Roanoke, Va. passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Andrew M. Huray, and her parents, Darlene and Larry Sadler. In her all too brief 38 years Ashley touched many lives. Her caring, involved relationship with the students of Cave Spring High School earned her a special place as a public educator. She was a very special person. She cherished her family, her friends, her students and co-worker. She loved her horses, her dogs and her chickens. She believed deeply and fully in God's Mercy and found peace in His word and love. Her sudden departure from our lives leaves broken hearts and unfathomable emptiness but those of us left to cherish her memory must somehow find comfort in the time we shared with her. A memorial service to honor Ashely's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the chapel of John M. Oakey and Son, Salem with Reverend Nelson Harris officiating. In keeping with the family's wishes interment will be private in West End Cemetery, Wytheville, Va. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at John M. Oakey and Son from 5 until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ashley's name to the Epilepsy Foundation for SUDEP Research. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
Huray, Ashley Sadler
