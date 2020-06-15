Hunter Ronald June 27, 1936 June 13, 2020 Ronald Hunter passed away at his Dubllin home on June 13, 2020. He was 84 years old. He was predeceased by his parents, Anna and Earl Hunter; brother, Curtis; sister, Anava MacKay; and daughter, Sara Ann Hunter. His is survived by his wife, Doris; son, Dennis and his wife, Lana; four grandchildren; and special family friend, Douglas Edwards. In accordance with Mr Hunter's wishes, there will be no service. Interment will be held at Wallace & Wallace Cemetery in Clintonville, W.Va. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice folks and the Howell Drive neighbors during this stressful time. Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home of Lewisburg, W.Va. is in charge of arrangements.
