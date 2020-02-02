January 31, 2020 Ray Hunt, age 81, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Posie Andrew Hunt and Grace Slayton Hunt and his brother, Ewell A. Hunt. Surviving are his wife, Rena W. Hunt; daughter, Nan H. McGuire (Steve); son, Samuel W. Hunt (Lori); granddaughters, Morgan McGuire and Samantha Hunt; stepgrandsons, Terry, Tim, and Chris McGuire, and Justin and Jesse Spencer; sister, Judith Ankeny (Dan); special cousin, David Hunt; and many other cousins. Ray was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 with the Rev. John Quinlan officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Beulah Baptist Church or a charity of choice. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Hunt, Ray
To plant a tree in memory of Ray Hunt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.