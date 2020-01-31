May 28, 1942 January 24, 2020 Louise T. Hunt, 77, of Daleville, Va., entered her eternal life on January 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, S. Waverly Thornhill Sr., and Ella Luck Thornhill Burge; her brothers, Waverly Thornhill Jr., Charles "Big Dog" Thornhill, and William Nathaniel Thornhill; and sister, Bertha T. George. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 50 years, Harold L Hunt Sr.; daughters, Pamela L. Harris of Glen Allen, Va., and Crystal H. Saunders of Daleville, Va.; son, Harold L. Hunt Jr. (Kim) of Centreville, Va.; grandsons, Anthony J. Saunders of Daleville, Va., and Brandon J. Saunders of Daleville, Va.; granddaughter, Adeline McDowell Hunt of Centreville, Va.; brother, Eugene Thornhill of Roanoke, Va.; father-in-law, Chester Bundick of Roanoke, Va.; sisters-in-law, Laureen Thornhill Expose, Barbara Jean Hunt, and Cheryl Bundick; and other devoted relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at High Street Baptist Church, 2302 Florida Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24017, Anthony L. Holmes Sr., Pastor, officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be held at Williams Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made for her great nephew, Marcus Thornhill, at https://www.gofundme.com/f/marcus-strong-stay-in-the-fight. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
