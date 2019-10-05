October 3, 2019 Hunt, Irene Wells, 95, of Salem, Va., passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. Graveside service will be conducted at 12 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at Lotz Funeral Home, Salem.

