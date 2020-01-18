September 30, 1931 January 15, 2020 Faye Adamson Hundley was born on September 30, 1931, in Roanoke and went to be with her Lord on January 15, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Galatia Presbyterian Church. A service of celebration of her life will be held at the church at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Eagle Rock Fire & Rescue Department, PO Box 234, Eagle Rock, VA 24085. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.
Hundley, Faye Adamson
