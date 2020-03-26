September 25, 1972 March 19, 2020 Loyd Thomas Humphrey II, 47, of Salem, went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, March 19, 2020. If you looked in the dictionary for the word "Workaholic", Loyd's picture would be right there. He was a dedicated employee of Pepsi Company for over 18 years. Sports were a big part of his life, you would always find him rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, and the UNC basketball team. The biggest love in his life, however, were his pets. He loved his cats and dogs, more than anything on this earth. Life will not be the same without him here, however, the family takes comfort in knowing that he is with the Lord and at peace. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Tom and Dixie Humphrey; sister, Kim Crotts; nephew, Matthew Crotts; as well as countless dear friends and family members. Loyd will be honored in a private family graveside service on Thursday, March 26, 2020, with entombment to follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The Rev. Eric Evans will officiate. In lieu of attendance friends and family are encouraged to send flowers or leave condolences on the funeral home's website at, www. johnmoakey.com.
