Dolly Mae Bishop Hume, 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel (540) 989-3131.
Breaking
Hume, Dolly Mae Bishop
To plant a tree in memory of Dolly Hume as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.