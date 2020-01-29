January 21, 2020 Dolly Mae Bishop Hume, 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
